PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Phillies general manager Dave Dombrowski announced a new Director of Player of Development on Wednesday.
Preston Mattingly joins the Phillies after spending five years with the San Diego Padres within the teams scouting department. Most recently, Mattingly served as the coordinator of major league advance scouting and game planning.
Prior to spending time in the front office, the 34 year old was a first round draft pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2006. He spent six seasons within the Dodgers farm system.
Preston is the son of Don Mattingly, the current manager of the Miami Marlins.