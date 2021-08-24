PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies made changes to the organization's baseball operations department staff, the club announced on Tuesday.
Bryan Minniti and Scott Proefrock no longer serve in assistant general manager roles, but both will be back for the 2022 season as consultants. Josh Bonifay will not serve as the director of player development and has been offered a scouting role for next year.
“Change is always difficult but sometimes necessary,” said Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski. “I appreciate and respect Bryan, Scott and Josh for the contributions they have made to the organization, but I believe it is time to take our player development department in a new direction. These staffing changes will provide the opportunity to begin that process.”
Jorge Velandia will now oversee the team's player development system in an interim role. Sal Agostinelli will still be in charge of international scouting.