PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies announced several roster moves on Monday evening, including the decision to decline the contract options on several players.
The team declined club options on pitchers Jared Hughes, Pat Neshek, and Jason Vargas.
The team also outrighted five players, pitcher Jerad Eickhoff, infielder Phil Gosselin, pitcher Mike Morin, pitcher Blake Parker, and pitcher Edubray Ramos. All five of those players elected free agency instead.
The team reinstated several players from the 60-day injured list as well. Pitchers Victor Arano, Jake Arrieta, Seranthony Dominguez, David Robertson, Robert Stock and Adam Morgan as well as outfield Andrew McCutchen were all reinstated. Also the outfield Odubel Herrera was reinstated from the restricted list.
Arrieta officially picked up his player option to stay with the Phillies for the 2020 campaign.