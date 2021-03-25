PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies are set to welcome nearly 9,000 fans to Citizens Bank Park on Opening Day, with new guidelines, as the 2021 baseball season is set to begin as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The new guidelines are an effort to keep all fans safe while providing the best game day experience. The team is set to begin the 2021 season next Thursday against the Atlanta Braves.
Below are the guidelines released by the club on Thursday:
- Social distancing of at least six feet is required both inside and outside the park. Fans must enter and exit at the gate specific on their ticket in order to alleviate congestion and overcrowding.
- There will be no tailgaiting permitted in the parking lots or on the grounds of the sports complex.
- Masks are required at all times, including in parking lots, while moving towards the ballpark, and inside the ballpark other than while actively eating or drinking (which should only occur when seated in your ticketed sections). Masks must completely cover the nose and mouth.
- Only single-compartment purses, medical bags, or diaper bags will be permitted to carry into the park. Backpacks are no longer permitted.
- A limited food menu will be available, and all items will be pre-packaged. All condiments will be individually packaged, and utensils will be pre-packaged and disposable.
- Fans will not be permitted within 12 feet of the dugouts and bullpen. The players are not allowed to have any direct contact with fans, including for the purpose of signing autographs.