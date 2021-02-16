PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Tuesday their non-roster spring training invitees. Among the most notable names was Odubel Herrera, who was extended an invitation to mini-camp at spring training.
Bryson Stott, who was a 2019 first round draft pick, was also invited to big league camp.
Below is a complete list of names released by the team on Tuesday:
Phillies have invited 12 non-roster invitees to attend major league camp.— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 16, 2021
In addition, 19 players have been extended invitations to attend spring training mini-camp. pic.twitter.com/xlyuippf0g