PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Bryce Harper stepped off the team bus after it pulled up outside Citizens Bank Park and posed with fans for selfies — including a little kid who dressed like the Phillies slugger — and waved goodbye to the small party of fans.
With that, Harper walked away and into the offseason, one that could include surgery.
Harper’s need to address a balky right elbow that turned the right fielder into a designated hitter this season is one of the top priorities for the National League champions.
Trying to figure out if the Phillies’ sensational postseason run, which ultimately fizzled against Houston in the World Series, marked the start of a sustained championship window or was simply a one-off is the other.
In one sense, the Phillies ended the season pretty much where they expected to land when spring training opened with championship expectations.
The Phillies spent $179 million on Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos as big-bat, free-agent pieces to a lineup that needed power in the batting order to compete with Atlanta and New York. A veteran manager had been hired with the lone goal of winning a World Series. The Phillies had the reigning NL MVP in Harper and the Cy Young Award runner-up in Zack Wheeler. Owner John Middleton spent more than $230 million on a payroll of players he expected was strong enough to win the World Series. This was a team expected on opening day to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
But somewhere along the way, the team turned into plucky underdogs that shocked the baseball world. The Phillies were 23-29 and 5 1/2 games out of the second NL wild-card spot in early June when they fired Joe Girardi and decided to ride with Philly Rob. Rob Thomson made all the right moves along the way — until he didn’t, lifting Wheeler too soon in a Game 6 loss — and earned an extension that gives the Phillies stability in the dugout. He’s now charged with winning that first World Series since 2008.