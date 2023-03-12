CLEARWATER, Fla. - A couple of the exciting Phillies prospects will have to wait a little bit for their chance with the big club. Mick Abel and Griff McGarry were both optioned to minor league camp on Sunday. The duo are part of three highly regarded Phillies pitching prospects along with Andrew Painter, who is experiencing some elbow discomfort right now.
McGarry struggled in one of his two outings this spring while Abel did not appeared in a game for the Phillies this spring in the Grapefruit League.
Andrew Baker, Francisco Morales, Jon Duplantier and Billy Sullivan were other pitchers also optioned to minor league camp. The Phillies optioned pitcher James McArthur to Triple-A.
Among the position players optioned were outfielders Jhailyn Ortiz and Simon Muzziotti to Triple-A and Johan Rojas to Double-A.