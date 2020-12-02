PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Phillies joining in on the roster news coming out of the city, re-signing several players from last seasons squad.
The club signed the several players to one-year contracts on Wednesday; pitchers Seranthony Dominguez, Zach Eflin, David Hale, Héctor Neris, and catcher Andrew Knapp.
Pitching an issue for the Phillies last season, their bullpen one of the worst in the league. They'll be looking to turn that around during the upcoming season.
Also coming back for the 2020-21 season, first basemen Rhys Hoskins and pitcher Vince Velazquez. The two were tendered contracts on Wednesday.