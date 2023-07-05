ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Taijuan Walker overcome early struggles to win his sixth consecutive start and the Philadelphia Phillies extended their road winning streak to 11 games with an 8-4 victory over the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night.
It’s the third-longest road winning streak in Phillies history, trailing a 13-game run in 1976 and 12-game stretch that spanned the 1887 and ’88 seasons. Tampa Bay has lost a season-high four in a row and 10 of 16 overall.
Walker (10-3) allowed four runs and five hits, all in the first three of his seven-inning outing. Bryson Stott had four hits as Philadelphia finished with 17 hits overall. Bryce Harper went 2-for-5 in his fifth consecutive game with two hits.
The Phillies grabbed a 5-4 lead on Trea Turner’s leadoff homer and Stott’s RBI single in the fifth. Nick Castellanos extended the Phillies’ advantage to 6-4 on a 437-foot homer to center off Robert Stephenson.
Luke Raley homered for Tampa Bay. Yonny Chirinos (4-4) was the loser.