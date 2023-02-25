Phillies non-roster invitee Weston Wilson made a good first impression with a two-run home run and a two-run double to lead Philadelphia to a 7-4 victory over the Yankees on Saturday in a split-squad contest at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla.
The contingent of Phillies players who made the trek to Lakeland, Fla. did not fare as well in a 4-2 setback to Detroit at Joker Marchant Stadium. Nick Podkul delivered a two-run double in the seventh inning for Philadelphia.
The Phillies host Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.