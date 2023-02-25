Phillies Song Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song warms up at their baseball spring training facility in Clearwater, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The Phillies say pitching prospect Noah Song's transfer from active duty to Navy reserves freed him to report to the team.

 Chris Carlson - staff, AP

Phillies non-roster invitee Weston Wilson made a good first impression with a two-run home run and a two-run double to lead Philadelphia to a 7-4 victory over the Yankees on Saturday in a split-squad contest at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla.

The contingent of Phillies players who made the trek to Lakeland, Fla. did not fare as well in a 4-2 setback to Detroit at Joker Marchant Stadium. Nick Podkul delivered a two-run double in the seventh inning for Philadelphia.

The Phillies host Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.