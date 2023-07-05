The 2023 MLB Draft will take place from July 9-11 in Seattle in conjunction with the league's annual All-Star game. The Phillies will open with the 27th pick in the first round and what direction they will take is typically impacted to how the draft unfolds ahead of them.
In recent years, the organization opted for high school talent such as Justin Crawford, Andrew Painter and Mick Abel. However, they have also seen success with college selections such as Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm.
"What you always want to do in the draft is take the person who is most talented - or who you think will be the most talented," said Phillies Director of Amateur Scouting Brian Barber. "One of the things you learn in the draft is that it is not a sprint, it is a marathon. Just because someone gets to the big leagues quicker doesn't mean they are going to have a better career."
The Pittsburgh Pirates own the first choice when the 2023 draft opens at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.