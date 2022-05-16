Philadelphia Phillies outfielder/designated hitter Bryce Harper was named the National League Player of the Week for the week ending May 14, the league announced today.
Harper went 14-for-23 with three home runs, six doubles, eight RBI in six games. The left-handed hitter is tied for the NL lead with nine home runs on the season and fourth in hits (40), stolen baes (6) and RBI (27).
It is the seventh weekly award of Harper's career, but first as a member of the Phillies. The last Philadelphia player to be honored was Jay Bruce in June of 2019.