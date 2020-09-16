PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Phillies have promoted outfielder Mickey Moniak to the big league club ahead of tonights game against the Mets.
Moniak is a former first overall draft pick for the Phillies who most recently spent the 2019 season in double-a Reading. He finished with a .252 batting average with 11 home runs and 28 doubles a season ago.
With the injury to Kyle Garlick in Tuesdays game, Moniak could get his shot in the outfield sooner than later.
The Phillies have also signed catcher Jonathan Lucroy and first basemen Greg Bird to minor league contracts.