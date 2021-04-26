PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies selected the contract of outfielder Odubel Herrera on Monday, the big league club announced. The veteran center fielder has been training at the alternate site at Coca-Cola Park since the start of the 2021 season.
Herrera joins the big league club after being away since 2019 due to a suspension stemming from a domestic violence incident with his now wife. He served an 85 game suspension.
The Phillies have struggled offensively overall, and especially at the centerfield position, so far this season. Herrera has a .276 career batting average and 60 home runs.
Herrera is starting in center field and batting seventh for the Phillies on Monday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.