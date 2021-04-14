PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Phillies have called up their number one overall pick from 2016, outfielder Mickey Moniak. Subsequently, fellow outfielder Adam Haseley has left the team for personal reasons.
Moniak joins the big league club after good showing in Spring Training. He played in 18 games, averaging .273 at the plate with two home runs. The 22 year old is expected to get some playing time while with the Phillies.
It's not his first go around in "The Show", the Phillies called him up last season where he appeared in eight games. Moniak is currently the 12th ranked prospect in the organization according to MLB.com.
Haseley's leave of absence for personal reasons has no timetable on when he'll return to the club.
The Phillies are in New York to face the Mets in game three of four on Wednesday night.