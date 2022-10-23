PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies were the 6th and final seed into the National League playoffs. Yet here they are, the last team standing in the NL. For the first time since 2009, the Phillies are heading to the World Series.
"Soak it all in," said veteran first baseman Rhys Hoskins. "It's an unbelievable group. It means so much more to be able to do it with these guys. I've been with some of them for four or five years. This is what we've always talked about."
Philadelphia awaits the winner of the Astros-Yankees ALCS best-of-seven. Houston leads the series 3-0, heading in to a rain-delayed Game 4 in New York on Sunday night. No matter who wins, the Phillies will start the series on the road in either Houston or New York on Friday, October 28.