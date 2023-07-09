The 2023 MLB Draft began on Sunday in Seattle and with the No. 27 pick the Philadelphia Phillies chose shortstop Aidan Miller a 19-year-old prep athlete from JW Mitchell High School in Trinity, Fla.
Miller fell to Philadelphia after being forecast to go in the top 15 picks in several mock drafts. It is the fourth straight year that the organization went with a high school athlete in the first round after selecting Justin Crawford, Mick Abel and Andrew Painter in the previous three drafts.
The first day of the draft includes the first two rounds plus competitive balance selections. Philadelphia is among eight teams that forfeited their second-round pick as a result of signing qualified free agents.
The Phillies will resume the draft on Day 2 with rounds 3 through 10 on Monday followed by the final day of selections with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.