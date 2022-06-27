PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Phillies get a day of rest prior to starting a big series against division foe, Atlanta on Tuesday.
During this rest day, the front office staying active, claiming Oscar Mercado off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians. The Phillies needing to add some depth to the roster with the loss of Bryce Harper.
Mercado isn't having the best season at the plate, batting just over .200, but the club is hoping his glove will be a good rotational piece in the outfield.
The Phillies are currently three games back of the Braves, who sit in second place.