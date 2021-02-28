LAKELAND, Fl. - The Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training opener was less than an ideal start, falling 10-2 to the Detroit Tigers on the road.
The first inning ended with a new twist that was added to Spring Training this season. Manager Joe Girardi asked for the inning to end prior to three outs, with two of his pitchers having thrown 20 or more pitches in the inning.
The inning in total saw 50 pitches, three bases load walks, and six runs by the Tigers. Ivan Nova got the start and was eventually pulled for reliever Jonathan Hennigan in the inning.
Adam Hasley was one of the lone bright spots for the Phillies. The centerfielder helping his cause with a home run on the second pitch of the game.
After the game Girardi mentioned that it's too early for a game like this to hurt his squad, but that it can help them in the long run.
The Phillies return home on Monday to play the Baltimore Orioles, starting pitcher Aaron Nola will get his first in-game action of the Spring.