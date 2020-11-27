PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies cut 80 staff positions from the organization, according to several media reports on Friday. Employees were told of the changes via an email from upper management, which was acquired by media outlets.
Most of the employees took buyouts, according to the staff email. Others had their jobs eliminated, were laid off, or did not have contracts renewed.
According to reports, most employees set to leave the organization will be with the team through the end of 2020.
Phillies ownership commented earlier this year that the organization lost "significantly more than $100 million" this year.