The 2020 MLB Draft wrapped up on Thursday evening, the second day of the two-day selection process this year for the league. This year's draft featured just five rounds, instead of the usual 40.
The Philadelphia Phillies made three selections on Thursday evening, which is when the final four rounds took place. Philly did not have a pick in the second round.
In the third, the club selection Casey Martin a shortstop from Arkansas, with the 87th overall pick. In the fourth round, the Phillies picked Carson Ragsdale, a right-handed pitcher from USF, with the 116th selection. Their final draft choice of the year was Baron Radcliff, an outfielder from Georgia Tech, who they picked 146th overall.
The team had the 15th overall pick in the 2020 selection process as well, which was part of Wednesday night's first round. The team chose Mick Abel, a right-handed pitcher from Jesuit High School in Oregon.