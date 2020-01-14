PHILADELPHIA - After missing the majority of the 2019 season due to suspension, the Philadelphia Phillies designated Odubel Herrera for assignment on Tuesday afternoon. The outfielder last played for the team last spring before he was suspended by MLB for violating its domestic violence policy in May 2019.
The roster move takes Herrera off of Philly's 40 man roster. If he clears waivers, he could be placed in the organization's minor league system. He is still owed $20 million.
In another roster move, the Phillies claimed outfielder Nick Martini off of waivers from the Reds.