Phillies draft Bryson Stott 14th overall in MLB Draft

The Philadelphia Phillies drafted a middle infielder with their first round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft on Monday evening. With the 14th overall selection, the Phillies drafted Bryson Stott, a shortstop out of UNLV.

Stott hit .356 in 58 games with UNLV this season. He also boasted a low strikeout total and a high walk total during his last collegiate season.

The Phillies do not have another pick until the third round, the 91st overall selection.