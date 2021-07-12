The Philadelphia Phillies continued their selections in the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday. Rounds 2-10 were conducted on Monday with the NL East club making picks in each one.
Below is a list of all of the team's selections so far in this year's draft:
Round 1: Andrew Painter, P, Calvary Christian Academy
Round 2: Ethan Wilson, OF, University of South Alabama
Round 3: Jordan Viars, OF, Rick Reedy HS
Round 4: Micah Ottenbreit, P, Trenton HS
Round 5: Griff McGarry, P, Virginia
Round 6: Jose Pena Jr., Tampa Preparatory School
Round 7: Christian McGowan, P, Eastern Oklahoma State JC
Round 8: Jason Ruffcorn, P, Oklahoma
Round 9: Gavin Tonkel, OF, Heritage HS
Round 10: Logan Cerny, OF, Tory University