The Philadelphia Phillies continued their selections in the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday. Rounds 2-10 were conducted on Monday with the NL East club making picks in each one.

Below is a list of all of the team's selections so far in this year's draft:

Round 1: Andrew Painter, P, Calvary Christian Academy

Round 2: Ethan Wilson, OF, University of South Alabama

Round 3: Jordan Viars, OF, Rick Reedy HS

Round 4: Micah Ottenbreit, P, Trenton HS

Round 5: Griff McGarry, P, Virginia

Round 6: Jose Pena Jr., Tampa Preparatory School

Round 7: Christian McGowan, P, Eastern Oklahoma State JC

Round 8: Jason Ruffcorn, P, Oklahoma

Round 9: Gavin Tonkel, OF, Heritage HS

Round 10: Logan Cerny, OF, Tory University