MIAMI (AP) - Bryce Harper doubled in two runs, walked twice and stole home, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 10-3 Saturday night.
Alec Bohm had two hits and three RBIs, and Nick Castellanos added two singles and an RBI for the Phillies, who snapped a four-game losing skid.
A night after going 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position, Philadelphia finished 7 for 12.
Phillies starter Ranger Suárez overcame a difficult season debut and threw five innings of two-run ball. Suárez (1-0) allowed six hits, struck out four and walked three after he failed to complete three innings in a three-run, five-hit outing against the New York Mets on Monday.
Two-run doubles from Harper and Johan Camargo keyed a six-run second that chased Miami starter Trevor Rogers. Bohm also hit an RBI single and Matt Vierling had a run-scoring double in the inning.
Rogers (0-2) allowed seven runs and four hits, struck out three and walked four in 1 2/3 innings. Miami’s representative in the 2021 All-Star Game, Rogers lost his seventh straight decision and remains winless since June 10.
The Phillies made Rogers throw 40 pitches in the first inning for a quick 2-0 lead. Rogers allowed one-out walks to Rhys Hoskins and Harper and a single to Castellanos single before Bohm’s sacrifice fly to center scored Hoskins.
Harper stole home after Castellanos got caught in a rundown while attempting to steal second.
Miami’s free agent acquisitions Jorge Soler and Avisaíl García hit their first homers with their new club. Soler connected off Suarez with a two-run shot in the fifth, and García hit a solo blast against reliever Bailey Falter in the eighth.