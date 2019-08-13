Sports

Phillies fire hitting coach, hire Charlie Manuel to take over role

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies fired their hitting coach John Mallee and hired Charlie Manuel to take over the role, the club announced late Tuesday morning. Manuel will start immediately and remain in the role for at least the remainder of the 2019 season.

Manuel was the manager of the club for over eight seasons during one of the most successful eras in franchise history. Under his guidance the Phillies won five NL East titles, two NL pennants and a World Series title in 2008.

The 75-year old Manuel takes over for Mallee, who was hired after he was fired by the Chicago Cubs back in 2017.

