PHILADELPHIA - As the Phillies prepare to open a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park tonight, the decision was made to relieve manager Joe Girardi of his duties after two-plus seasons at the helm.
Philadelphia sits at 22-29 on the season and are 12 games back of the New York Mets in the NL East Division. The organization has one of the largest payrolls in the league, having exceeded the MLB luxury tax threshold for the first time.
“It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities,” President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski said in a release. “While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around.
Bench coach Rob Thomson, a veteran of 38 years in professional baseball as a player and coach, has been named interim manager for the club through the end of the 2022 season. Quality assurance coach Mike Calitri has been promoted to bench coach on the Phillies’ major league staff.