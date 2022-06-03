PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies have fired manager Joe Girardi after a rough start to the season.
"It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities," said David Dombrowski, Phillies president of baseball operations, in a news release Friday.
Expected to contend for an NL East title, the Phillies are 22-29 and 12 games behind the first-place New York Mets.
Girardi started as the Phillies' manager in 2020 after previously managing the New York Yankees for 10 years. He finishes 132-141 with Philadelphia.
Bench coach Rob Thomson will take over as interim manager through the end of the season, the team said.
Mike Calitri, quality assurance coach, will step up as bench coach.
Coaching assistant Bobby Meacham was also dropped, the team said.
The Phils open a home series Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels.