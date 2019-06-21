Phillies first-rounder Bohm promoted to R-Phils

READING, Pa. - Philadelphia Phillies 2018 first-round draft selection Alec Bohm was promoted to Double-A Reading and will join the Fightin Phils. Bohm previously was in the Single-A level with the Clearwater Threshers.

The Fightins announced the news of the promotion on Twitter on Thursday night:

BREAKING: 2018 @Phillies 1st Round pick Alec Bohm promoted to the Fightins from the Clearwater Threshers.

See Bohm make his debut in Reading on June 27, purchase Green Box seats for 6/27 for only $5 when you enter promo code BOHM at checkout.

Tickets: https://t.co/urXh3seV9W pic.twitter.com/EJaQgNFIcv — Reading Fightins (@ReadingFightins) June 21, 2019

Bohm played 40 games for the Threshers and hit .329 with four homeruns and 27 RBIs. The third baseman will join the team as they hit the road on Friday for trips to Portland and Trenton.