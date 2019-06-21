BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Phillies first-rounder Bohm promoted to R-Phils

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 10:06 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:06 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - Philadelphia Phillies 2018 first-round draft selection Alec Bohm was promoted to Double-A Reading and will join the Fightin Phils. Bohm previously was in the Single-A level with the Clearwater Threshers. 

The Fightins announced the news of the promotion on Twitter on Thursday night:

Bohm played 40 games for the Threshers and hit .329 with four homeruns and 27 RBIs. The third baseman will join the team as they hit the road on Friday for trips to Portland and Trenton. 

