Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper and his wife, Kayla, made a donation of $500,000 to help those battling COVID-19 in both Las Vegas and Philadelphia. The couple released a statement on social media on Thursday announcing the donation.
"Las Vegas will alway be my family's first home," the statement from the Harpers stated. Philadelphia, our home away from home, welcomes us with open arms from day one. These communities mean so much to us, and Kayla and I want to do our part to help battled the effects of the virus in Vegas and Philly."
Another Philadelphia professional athlete also recently made a donation to coronavirus relief efforts as well. Sixers' Al Horford is reportedly also making a $500,000 donation to help those in the Dominican Republic as well as each area in the U.S. in which he has played.