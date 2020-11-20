PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies hired Caleb Cotham as the team's new pitching coach. The club announced the hiring of the 33-year old on Friday afternoon.
Cotham comes to the NL East club after spending the previous two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds as a member of their pitching staff.
Before entering the coaching ranks, Cotham pitched in the professional baseball, including 35 games in the major leagues between the New York Yankees and the Reds.
He pitched for Joe Girardi, current Phillies manager, back in 2015 for the Yankees, when Girardi coached that ball club.