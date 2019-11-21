PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies announced the hiring of Joe Dillon as the team's new hitting coach on Thursday afternoon. Dillon joins new manager Joe Girardi's staff for the upcoming 2020 season.
Dillon most recently was the assistant hitting coach for the Phillies' divisional rival, the Washington Nationals, for the past two seasons. The Nationals won the World Series last month.
Prior to coaching with Washington, Dillon, was the minor league hitting coordinator for the Miami Marlins, and was the hitting coach for the Nationals' Triple-A affiliate.
Before he began coaching, the 44-yard old played in the major leagues during parts of four seasons. He spent time with the Florida Marlins, the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Tampa Bay Rays.