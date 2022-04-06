PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
2021: 82-80, second place.
Manager: Joe Girardi (third season).
Opening Day: April 8 vs. Oakland.
He’s Here: OF Nick Castellanos, LF/DH Kyle Schwarber, RHP Corey Knebel, LHP Brad Hand, RHP Jeurys Familia.
He’s Outta Here: LF Andrew McCutchen, RHP Hector Neris, RHP Archie Bradley, INF Brad Miller, INF Freddy Galvis, OF Roman Quinn, OF Adam Haseley, C Andrew Knapp, LHP Matt Moore, RHP Chase Anderson.
Top Hitters: RF Bryce Harper (.309, 35 HRs, 84 RBIs, 1.044 OPS, NL MVP), LF Nick Castellanos (.309, 34, 100, .938 OPS for Reds), C J.T. Realmuto (.263, 17, 73), DH/LF Kyle Schwarber (.266, 32, 71 for Nationals and Red Sox), 1B Rhys Hoskins (.247, 27, 71).
Projected Rotation: RH Zack Wheeler (14-10, 2.78 ERA, 247 Ks), RH Aaron Nola (9-9, 4.63, 223 Ks), RH Kyle Gibson (10-9, 3.71 for Rangers and Phillies), RH Zach Eflin (4-7, 4.17), LH Ranger Suarez (8-5, 1.36 in 39 games, 12 starts).
Key Relievers: RH Corey Knebel (4-0, 2.45 ERA, 3 saves for Dodgers), LH Brad Hand (6-7, 2.90, 21/29 saves for Nationals, Blue Jays and Mets), RH Jeurys Familia (9-4, 3.94, 1 save for Mets), LH Jose Alvarado (7-1, 4.20), RH Connor Brogdon (5-4, 3.43).
Outlook: After their first winning season since 2011, the Phillies are aiming to return to the postseason and snap an NL-worst 10-year drought. The addition of sluggers Castellanos and Schwarber strengthens an offense that already features reigning NL MVP Harper. The Phillies were 13th in runs (4.5), 18th in batting average (.240) and 15th in homers (198) last year. The rotation led by Wheeler is solid and capable one through five. If Nola can return to his All-Star form, the Phillies would have a formidable 1-2 punch. Knebel gives the team a proven closer, while Hand and Familia provide depth in a bullpen that’s been a major problem the past few seasons. Offense should be a strength but defense could be a trouble spot as several regulars are more suited to DH. If the pitching improves and the defense doesn’t fall apart, the Phillies can slug their way back to October baseball.