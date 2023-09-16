ST. LOUIS (AP) - Kyle Schwarber hit his 44th homer, sparking the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6–1 victory Saturday night over the St. Louis Cardinals.
Schwarber’s three-run homer came on a 2-2 pitch in the fifth inning, extending the Phillies’ lead to 5-1. The homer snapped a 0-for-16 slump for Schwarber, who sports a .197 season average. He hiked his RBIs total to 97.
Philadelphia leads the NL wild card race, beginning the night with a 2 1/2-game lead over the Chicago Cubs, who were second.
Venezuelan left-hander Ranger Suárez (3-6) picked up the win with six innings of work. He gave up one run on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts.
Miles Mikolas (7-12) pitched six innings and took the loss. He allowed eight hits and five runs. In his last eight starts, Mikolas is 1-5.
Alec Bohm singled home Trea Turner for a run in the first inning. The Phillies pushed their lead to 2-0 on a sacrifice fly by Brandon Marsh in the second inning.
A run-scoring double by Paul Goldschmidt in the third cut Philadelphia’s lead to 2-1. Suárez loaded the bases but struck out Luken Baker to escape more damage. The Cardinals left the bases loaded in the eighth and ninth innings in Friday’s game.
The Phillies’ final run came in the ninth on an RBI double by Johan Rojas.
The Cardinals stranded 13 runners in the loss. St. Louis left 15 on base in Friday’s loss.