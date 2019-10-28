PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies officially introduced Joe Girardi as the team's new manager on Monday afternoon during a press conference at Citizens Bank Park. The team announced the hiring late last week.
Girardi replaces Gabe Kapler, who was fired earlier this month.
Girardi previously managed the Miami Marlins and the New York Yankees. He spent the last two years as a broadcaster.
The long-time skipper spoke about the qualities of the roster, the urgency to win by the players, and his mindset to not limit the team and their goals.