PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies introduced shortstop Didi Gregorius and pitcher Zack Wheeler in a press conference on Monday at Citizens Bank Park. The two players are the two big free agent signings the club has made so far this off-season.
The Phillies signed Gregorius, a former New York Yankee, to a one-year deal that reunites him with his former manager Joe Girardi, who will be entering his first year with Philly as well.
Philadelphia inked Wheeler to a five-year deal, getting him from their divisional rival, the New York Mets, who let him enter free agency. He had a 3.96 ERA a year ago.
Both players spoke highly of the city, the team's fanbase, and other aspects that drew them to signing with the Phillies. Also, other players were on hand for the event, including Rhys Hoskins.
Pitchers and catchers are set to report for the Phillies on Feb. 11, 2020 for spring training.