Philadelphia outfielder Kyle Schwarber was named the National League Player of the Month for June, Major League baseball announced on Saturday.
After signing a four-year, $79 million contract in the offseason, the left-handed slugger struggled with consistency during the first two months of the season. But Schwarber helped lead the Phillies to an 18-9 record in June with with 12 home runs and 27 RBI. He leads the National League with 23 home runs on the season.
Schwarber is the first Philadelphia player to win the monthly award since Domonic Brown was honored in May 2013. Zack Wheeler was named National League Pitcher of the Month in May 2022.