Phillies make roster moves ahead of series against Nats

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Philadelphia Phillies made several roster moves on Monday ahead of their series opener against the Washington Nationals. Most notably the team activated outfielder Roman Quinn from the injured list. Additionally, the club promoted Edgar Garcia from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

To make room for them the Phillies optioned Nick Williams to the IronPigs and placed pitched Jerad Eickhoff on the 10-day Injured List with right biceps tendinitis.

The Phillies opener up a series against the Nationals on Monday night after they lost 15-1 to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. After the series in Atlanta, the Phillies are now 2.5 games behind the Braves for the NL East lead.