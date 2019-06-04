Phillies make several selections on Day 2 of MLB Draft
After the 2019 MLB Draft began on Monday with the first round, it resumed on Tuesday with the subsequent rounds and the Philadelphia Phillies made several selections.
Below is a full list of the Philadelphia Phillies selections so far in the 2019 draft. The MLB Draft will continue on Wednesday.
|Round
|Pick
|Name
|School
|Position
|1
|14
|Bryson Stott
|UNLV
|SS
|3
|91
|Jamari Baylor
|Benedictine School (Va.)
|SS
|4
|120
|Erik Miller
|Stanford
|P
|5
|150
|Gunner Mayer
|San Joaquin Delta College
|P
|6
|180
|Andrew Schultz
|Tennessee
|P
|7
|210
|Brett Schulze
|Minnesota
|P
|8
|240
|Nate Fassnacht
|George Washington
|SS
|9
|270
|Rudy Rott
|Ohio
|1B
|10
|300
|McCarthy Tatum
|Fresno State
|3B