Phillies make several selections on Day 2 of MLB Draft

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 07:42 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 07:43 PM EDT

After the 2019 MLB Draft began on Monday with the first round, it resumed on Tuesday with the subsequent rounds and the Philadelphia Phillies made several selections. 

Below is a full list of the Philadelphia Phillies selections so far in the 2019 draft. The MLB Draft will continue on Wednesday.

Round Pick Name School Position
1 14 Bryson Stott UNLV SS
3 91 Jamari Baylor Benedictine School (Va.) SS
4 120 Erik Miller Stanford P
5 150 Gunner Mayer San Joaquin Delta College P
6 180 Andrew Schultz Tennessee P
7 210 Brett Schulze Minnesota P
8 240 Nate Fassnacht George Washington SS
9 270 Rudy Rott Ohio 1B
10 300 McCarthy Tatum Fresno State 3B

 

Phillies make several selections on Day 2 of MLB Draft

