CLEARWATER, Fla. The Philadelphia Phillies minor league spring training is underway. The camps were split this year due to social distancing guidelines with the minor leagues now training in the coming weeks.
The minor league baseball season is set to begin in the beginning of May.
Reading Fightins manager Shawn Williams noted that the transition from big league camp to minor league camp has been smooth.
With the satellite squad training at Coca-Cola Park, it will be a unique time trying to see who starts the 2021 season in Baseballtown.