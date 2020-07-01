PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - With Major League Baseball on the horizon as camps begin to open, many minor league players will be stuck at home left to workout on their own and contemplate what's next.
One of those minor leaguers is Jeff Singer who spent time in a Reading uniform last season. Singer, 26, had a 7-0 record with a 2.34 ERA last season as a reliever for the Fightins.
During the pandemic Singer has remained in the Philadelphia area working out on his own to stay in shape for the season. He currently isn't listed on the Phillies 60-man roster, but will continue to keep himself ready for the call.
Singer spoke on the difficulties that lie ahead for some of his fellow minor leaguers who have a less certain future than his own, and what this season could've meant for their careers.