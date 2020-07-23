PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies released their opening day active and taxi squad rosters on Thursday. The club is set to play its 2020 season opener on Friday.
Introducing the 2020 Philadelphia Phillies.#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/SwOCArI0Kh— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 23, 2020
The players who were in summer camp with the team, but did not make the active roster for opening day were put on the taxi squad. That group of players will train at Coca-Cola Park.
Those players will battle in intrasquad games to stay ready, in case they are needed with the big league club. Service Electric TV2 Sports will broadcast those games, starting this Saturday, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs announced.
Fans will not be allowed to attend these contests.
The first taxi squad scrimmage is set for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and the second is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.
“We could not be more excited to host the Phillies Taxi Squad and partner with Service Electric to televise the intra-squad games live,” said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes in a news release from the club. “Our fans will now have the opportunity to still watch professional baseball at Coca-Cola Park this summer.”