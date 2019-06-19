Sports

Phillies-Nationals rained out for second consecutive night

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 09:30 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 09:30 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals were rained out after a nearly two-hour delay on Tuesday, the teams’ second washout in two nights.

The game will be made up on Sept. 24 at 1:05 p.m. as part of a day-night doubleheader. Monday’s game was already rescheduled as the front end of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.

Neither team immediately finalized its pitching plans for Wednesday, which will now feature the first two games of a three-game series.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

New suspect arrested in David Ortiz's shooting
Brian Blanco Getty Images

New suspect arrested in David Ortiz's shooting

Fightins top RubberDucks, fall short of playoff spot

Fightins top RubberDucks, fall short of playoff spot

Chad Henne honored in Baseballtown

Chad Henne honored in Baseballtown

Phillies-Nationals rained out for second consecutive night

Phillies-Nationals rained out for second consecutive night

IronPigs drop fifth straight game

IronPigs drop fifth straight game

Burlington beats LV in Carpenter Cup baseball final

Burlington beats LV in Carpenter Cup baseball final

LV softball goes 1-2 in Carpenter Cup pool play

LV softball goes 1-2 in Carpenter Cup pool play

Berks/L-L softball goes 1-2 in Carpenter Cup play

Berks/L-L softball goes 1-2 in Carpenter Cup play

PPL Center to host Flyers rookie game

PPL Center to host Flyers rookie game

Flyers acquire Braun from Sharks for draft picks

Flyers acquire Braun from Sharks for draft picks