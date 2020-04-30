PHILADELPHIA - As the delay of the 2020 Major League Baseball season continues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philadelphia Phillies have offered refunds for tickets to games in either April or May this year. The league announced earlier this week guidance for each team to decide its own policy for tickets to games that are not being played.
Fans can receive credit towards games later this year or in 2021. They also can receive their money back in a full refund.
This policy also goes for season tickets and multi-game packages, as well as just single-game tickets.
Despite several rumored plans for a 2020 campaign, there is no definitive start date or official plan for a potential season this year for the MLB.