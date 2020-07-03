PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies held their first official workouts on Friday for the second spring training of the year, or as some are calling it: summer camp. Players are training, while adhering to social distancing guidelines in preparations of a shortened 2020 campaign, which is set to begin in late July.
Health and safety are the top priorities for all players and coaches involved. Both groups are getting acclimated to the new normal. Phillies standout Bryce Harper is happy with the guidelines in place, says he feels safe, and is hoping to use technology to still build team chemistry while staying apart.
The 2020 season will likely be without fans, but that doesn't worry Harper as he plans to still bring his usual intensity.