The Philadelphia Phillies are set to start a west coast swing this week after winning their last four games. The NL East squad has meetings with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants coming up.
Pitcher Bailey Falter was called up from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and joined the Phillies in California on Monday night. Falter, who shined at the Triple-A level, is expected to pitch in relief after Spencer Howard's start.
The team is without Didi Gregorius as the infielder suffered a setback during his rehab as he tries to recover from a bone bruise in his right elbow. Gregorius was on a rehab assignment with the IronPigs last week.