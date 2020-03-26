PHILADELPHIA - On what was supposed to be opening day of the 2020 MLB season, the Philadelphia Phillies optioned six players to Triple-A. Among the most notable individuals sent to the minor leagues were outfielders Nick Williams and Kyle Garlick.
Williams and Garlick were expected to have a chance to make the opening day roster as Andrew McCutchen still rehabbed after surgery last season. Now with the delay in the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, that allows McCutchen more time to get ready before the first game of the season is played.
Additionally, the club optioned four pitchers to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Cole Irvin, Austin Davis, Reggie McClain, and Edgar Garcia were sent to Triple-A.
Both the MLB and MiLB seasons are delayed for several more weeks as the COVID-19 outbreak continues in the U.S.