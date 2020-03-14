CLEARWATER, Fla. - Heading into the 2020 season the pitching presents some questions for the Philadelphia Phillies. Adding more uncertainty was Jake Arrieta, after he exited a spring training game early last week before MLB stopped the exhibition contests amid COVID-19 concerns.
Another question about the starting pitching is who will fill out the back end of the rotation. One of the candidates is Nick Pivetta, who is trying to make the team and get that final spot in the starting rotation.
Pivetta noted that he is focused on mastering four pitches and using them moving forward. He is trying to tune out the rest of the variables.