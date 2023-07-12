PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies have made two roster moves following the All-Star Game. Josh Harrison is headed to the 10-day IL, while Noah Song is moved to Double-A Reading for his rehab assignment.
Harrison is dealing with a right wrist contusion according to the clubs injury report.
The second roster move to be made is that of pitcher, Song who is being sent to Reading to continue his rehab assignment. With Song being a Rule 5 draft pick, the Phillies must select to make a roster spot for him or put him on waivers by July 28th.
Both clubs return to action later this week following the MLB All-Star break.