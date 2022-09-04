The Phillies announced that they have placed outfielder Nick Castellanos on the 15-day IL retroactive to September 3 and promoted Dalton Guthrie from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
To make room for Guthrie on the 40-man roster, the organization designated infielder Luis Garcia for assignment.
Castellanos left Philadelphia's loss on Friday in San Francisco after reportedly experiencing discomfort with his oblique. Guthrie, a sixth-round pick by the Phillies in 2017, will be making his major league debut when he makes his first appearance.