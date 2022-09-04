Phillies Reds Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring on an Edmundo Sosa single during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati.

The Phillies announced that they have placed outfielder Nick Castellanos on the 15-day IL retroactive to September 3 and promoted Dalton Guthrie from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

To make room for Guthrie on the 40-man roster, the organization designated infielder Luis Garcia for assignment.

Castellanos left Philadelphia's loss on Friday in San Francisco after reportedly experiencing discomfort with his oblique. Guthrie, a sixth-round pick by the Phillies in 2017, will be making his major league debut when he makes his first appearance.